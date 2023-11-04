'Don't Fly Air India On Nov 19': K-Terrorist Pannun Tells Sikhs, Hints At Attacking Airline On Day Of CWC Final; Watch

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a leader of the Khalistan movement and the head of the banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), has released a video once again, in which he issued a threat to disrupt Air India flights on November 19.

In a video bearing the Sikhs For Justice watermark, Pannun can be heard saying, "We urge the Sikh community to refrain from traveling on Air India. As part of a global blockade on November 19, we will not allow Air India to operate. We advise all members of the Sikh community not to use Air India services from November 19, as it may pose a risk to your life."

He also issued a warning to the Indian government, stating that the Indira Gandhi Airport would be shut down on November 19. "This November 19 coincides with the World Terror Cup's final," Pannun mentioned, referring to the Cricket World Cup 2023 final scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on the same day.

"On that day, the world will witness India's oppression of the Sikh community, and the airport's name will be changed to Shahid Beant Singh, Shahid Satwant Singh Khalistan Airport once Punjab achieves independence," he added.

Beant Singh and Satwant Singh were the bodyguards responsible for the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi on October 31, 1984.

Pannun asserted that the struggle for Punjab's independence has already commenced with the Khalistan referendum, and he believes that Indian tanks and artillery cannot prevent its realization.

Pannun had earlier threatened to target Modi Stadium

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had earlier issued a threat to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and the alleged disrespect towards Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A pre-recorded call by Pannun, in which he issued the threats during the increasing tensions between Canada and India, had gone viral on social media.

He had warned of severe repercussions on behalf of his Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) organisation.

Pannun had also mentioned that he was planning an attack on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 took place on October 5.

“On Shaheed Nijjar’s assassination, we are going to use ballot against your bullet. We are going to use the vote against your violence.

"This October, it will not be the World Cricket Cup. It will be the beginning of the World Terror Cup. The message is from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the SFJ general council,” Pannun said on the call.

