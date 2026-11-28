DNA Test To Decide Paternity Row Involving Assam Deputy Speaker Habbey Teron | Facebook

Guwahati: A Karbi customary court has decided to conduct a DNA test to establish the paternity of a five-year-old boy in a controversy involving Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Dr Habbey Teron.

The decision was taken on Saturday after Teron and the complainant, Kaban Killingpi, appeared before the Karbi Longri Saar Habe Amani at Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong district. Teron agreed to undergo the test and said he would bear its cost and take full responsibility for the child if his paternity was established.

No date has been fixed for the test. Jugen Englang, representative of the titular Karbi king who conducted the hearing, said Teron had admitted to having a relationship with the woman but insisted that the child's biological parentage be established through scientific testing.

“Dr Habbey Teron has admitted to the relationship. He has agreed to undergo a DNA test,” Englang said.

Read Also JMM May Back Delimitation Bill If Tribal Seats Rise Proportionately

He added that both parties had agreed to the test. Teron arrived late and remained at the hearing for around 35 minutes before leaving, citing ill health. Killingpi stayed for nearly two hours.

The customary body said the test result would establish the child's biological parentage and help determine the question of maintenance responsibility.

The controversy erupted after Killingpi alleged at a press conference in Diphu on November 24 that she had entered into a relationship with Teron during the Covid-19 pandemic, when he was treating her as a doctor. She claimed that he had promised to marry her, following which she ended her previous marriage and began living with him in a rented house in Guwahati.

She alleged that she later gave birth to a boy, now five, but Teron began distancing himself from her after becoming an MLA and subsequently Deputy Speaker. She further accused him of evicting her from their rented accommodation and using his security personnel to prevent her from meeting him.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputies Urges Opposition To Back Delimitation Bill

Killingpi also alleged that cases were lodged against her through other people at Teron's instance to harass her. She demanded a DNA test involving herself and the child to establish paternity.

The allegations triggered political reactions, with the Congress and Raijor Dal demanding action. The Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, led by president Mira Borthakur Goswami, also submitted a memorandum to the Assam State Commission for Women, seeking its intervention.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that while Karbi society followed its customary laws, the law of the land would also apply. “There is nothing the Chief Minister can say in this matter. We will abide by what the law says,” he had stated.

BJP leader Numal Momin had also called for a DNA test, describing it as the definitive means of establishing paternity.

Meanwhile, civil society organisations and Opposition parties have welcomed the customary court's decision but maintained that it should not substitute an independent inquiry under the relevant legal and constitutional framework. They have also called for safeguards to protect the complainant and the child.

Read Also West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Meets NCPI MP Satabdi Roy Ahead Of Special Parliament Session

Former MLA and former Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Samarjit Haflongbar, questioned whether the Chief Minister would take action against Teron and whether the Deputy Speaker would step down on moral grounds until the controversy was resolved.

Referring to the customary court proceedings at Dongkamukam, Haflongbar said Teron had reportedly admitted to the relationship and agreed to a DNA test. He also noted the Deputy Speaker's reported assurance that he would take responsibility for the child if paternity was established.

Haflongbar said the developments raised questions about moral responsibility, political accountability and the dignity of a constitutional office.

“Will the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, take appropriate action? Will Habbey Teron voluntarily resign from the constitutional post of Deputy Speaker on moral grounds until the matter is conclusively resolved?” he asked.

Stressing that constitutional office-holders must uphold high standards of integrity and public accountability, Haflongbar said the dignity of the Assam Legislative Assembly must be protected irrespective of political affiliations.

While calling for due process and respect for the privacy of the woman and the child, he urged the Chief Minister to clarify his position.

“No individual is above the law, and no political position should be above moral accountability,” he added.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!