Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his two deputies, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, on Saturday appealed to Opposition parties to support the proposed delimitation Bill, saying it would pave the way for implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Yogi appealed to all 80 Lok Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh, cutting across party lines, to support the Bill. He said elected representatives should contribute towards ensuring the implementation of the women's reservation law in the 2029 general elections.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said half of the country's population would remember those who opposed the legislation. Appealing to Opposition parties not to oppose the Bill, he said they should support a measure aimed at ensuring greater political representation for women.

Taking a swipe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Maurya said he prayed to God to give them the wisdom to support the legislation.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the Bill would ensure that women get their rightful share and representation in the country's political system. He accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of attempting to deprive women of their rights by opposing the legislation.

Targeting the SP, Pathak said the party was confused and had no concern for women's interests. He alleged that the party supported criminals and mafia elements rather than working to safeguard women's rights.

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