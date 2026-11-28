Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, alleging that the government was using the Women's Reservation Bill as a pretext to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and reshape India's electoral map to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi argued that the women's reservation legislation had already been passed and could be implemented without linking it to an expansion of parliamentary seats. He questioned the government's proposal to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from the existing 543 to 850, alleging that the move could alter political representation across the country.

"Their belief is that the Lok Sabha, instead of having 543 members, should have 850 members, and they use this excuse of women's reservation. The women's reservation bill has already been passed. It can be implemented tomorrow. So the question is, why 850?" Gandhi said.

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He alleged that the proposed expansion would give the BJP an opportunity to redraw constituency boundaries and weaken the electoral representation of communities and political groups opposed to it.

Gandhi further referred to Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that the proposed expansion would provide the government with greater scope to alter constituency boundaries. He claimed that the exercise could be used to target Opposition leaders and reduce the representation of communities that do not support the BJP.

Calling 850 a number that people, particularly Gen Z, should remember, Gandhi said, "Gen Z, please remember this number. This number represents the murder of Indian democracy, 850."

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He alleged that the proposed composition of the Delimitation Commission would give Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar considerable influence over the exercise.

"The EC has been captured. Now, the Delimitation Commission is being operationalised to do this. The composition of the delimitation gives Modi and Shah full control, and Gyanesh's decisions cannot be challenged in court," he claimed.

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