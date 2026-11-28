'Feasible In Practice And Beneficial To Us': MK Stalin Explains DMK's Decision To Back Modi Government's Delimitation Bill | ANI

Chennai: The DMK on Saturday decided to support the Constitution Amendment Bill and the accompanying Delimitation Bill that the Narendra Modi Government will bring before a special session of Parliament on November 30. The party had opposed the earlier Delimitation Bill last April.

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The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's MPs. Party president M K Stalin latee said that the two demands for which the DMK opposed the earlier Bill "have been included in writing in the new Bill." He described the outcome as "a victory for the sustained struggles waged by the DMK since 2024" and for all the southern states, Tamil Nadu included.

Stalin said the new Bill provides for a 50 per cent increase in constituencies for every state on the basis of the 1971 population. He appealed to the party to weigh the matter "calmly, without getting emotional," and to consider what would happen if the opportunity were missed. After a thorough examination, he said, the DMK concluded that delimitation "in this form" is "feasible in practice and beneficial to us."

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Speaking to journalists in Chennai, party leader A Raja said the DMK's support was in keeping with its stand on the issue. He added a caveat, that if gerrymandering is resorted to, the party will oppose such moves.

A resolution adopted by the MPs presented the decision as the continuation of a long-held position, not a change of course. It traced that position through the Tamil Nadu Assembly's resolution of February 14, 2024, the Cabinet meeting of February 25, 2025, and the all-party meeting of March 5, 2025. It also cited the Joint Action Committee meeting in Chennai on March 22, 2025. That meeting followed Stalin's letters, as Chief Minister, to his counterparts in seven states that the party said would be adversely affected.

The resolution argued that the party's position was always that Tamil Nadu was not opposed to delimitation but that it must not become a punishment for decades of successful social and economic programmes.

The DMK's position was that Tamil Nadu's 7.18 per cent share of parliamentary constituencies must not be reduced and the proportion of seats among states, fixed on the 1971 Census, must stay unchanged for another 25 years.

The resolution also contained a pointed passage on the Congress. It said that party had first advocated "fair delimitation" and had since turned to "no delimitation," which the DMK called an impracticable U-turn. It also said the Congress had left the alliance "at midnight." It urged the party to stop lecturing the DMK on principles and to avoid supporting moves that would hurt the representation of states such as Tamil Nadu.