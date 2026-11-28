'Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jayega': Mallikarjun Kharge’s Remark Sparks Political Row In Patna As BJP Accuses Congress Of 'Goonda' Politics | Video | X

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is holding a meeting of Opposition floor leaders at his New Delhi residence on Saturday, to build a united front against the Centre's expected delimitation-linked legislation.

The meeting, scheduled for around 11:30 am, comes ahead of the special Parliament session beginning November 30 in the Lok Sabha and December 2 in the Rajya Sabha. The Opposition is expected to discuss a joint strategy to counter the government's proposed legislative move, which could link the implementation of women's reservation with a delimitation exercise.

Kharge has invited leaders from INDIA bloc parties as well as Opposition parties outside the alliance, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD), in an attempt to secure broader political unity.

Centre's Expected Delimitation Bills At The Centre Of Discussion

The meeting comes amid expectations that the government may reintroduce Constitutional Amendment Bills linking the implementation of the 33 per cent women's reservation quota to the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

The proposed exercise could pave the way for an expansion of Lok Sabha seats, while raising concerns over how the revised allocation would affect the relative representation of different states.

Several Opposition parties, particularly those from southern India, have expressed concerns that delimitation could reduce their proportionate share of seats in Parliament, potentially affecting the country's federal balance.

Differences Emerge Within INDIA Bloc Over Delimitation

However, building a united Opposition front could prove challenging, with differences already emerging among INDIA bloc constituents over the proposed exercise.

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has indicated support for the delimitation-linked Bills, describing the exercise as inevitable. In contrast, parties such as the Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena (UBT) have strongly criticised the proposed move.

The DMK has also raised concerns over the potential impact of delimitation on the parliamentary representation of southern states.

Congress Wants Women's Quota Within Existing Lok Sabha Strength

Congress has accused the Centre of using women's reservation as a cover to push politically motivated changes that could alter the country's constitutional and federal balance.

The party has maintained that the 33 per cent women's reservation should be implemented within the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats. It has also called for safeguards to protect the current proportional representation of states for a longer period.

The outcome of Kharge's meeting is likely to determine whether the Opposition can arrive at a common position before the special Parliament session begins, or whether differences over delimitation will weaken its response to the government's proposed legislation.