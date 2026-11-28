Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | File Pic

Ranchi: JMM MP Nalin Soren on Saturday said that the party would consider supporting the Delimitation Bill if the number of seats reserved for tribals in Jharkhand increased proportionately.

After participating in a meeting of JMM MPs chaired by chief minister Hemant Soren at his official residence, Soren, who is Lok Sabha MP from Dumka, told newspersons that the party was examining whether the number of seats reserved for tribals in Jharkhand would increase proportionately under the proposed changes. “If the tribal seats increase proportionately, then it is fine, and we will consider it,” he remarked. He said the number of seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state should not be reduced under any circumstances as part of the delimitation exercise.

The ruling JMM said it would announce its stand on the proposed delimitation and women’s reservation bills in a day or two, after examining their provisions and assessing their implications for the state. JMM MPs said that the party would consult constitutional and legal experts before deciding whether to support or oppose the proposed legislation.

Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji said, “We received copies of the bills on Friday night. CM asked all party MPs to study the bills properly to determine whether they favour Jharkhand. The CM will also seek expert opinions. After the study, we will take a final call on the bill in a day or two.”

The party's primary concern, however, is the possible impact of delimitation on the political representation of tribal communities in Jharkhand.

JMM MP Baidyanath Ram said that his party wanted a meaningful and detailed debate in Parliament on the issue. He maintained that the interests of Jharkhand would remain paramount and that the party would strongly defend the rights and sentiments of the state's people in the House. JMM has three MPs in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Centre will introduce a fresh Constitution amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to implement one-third reservation for women by increasing the allocation of seats for every state and Union Territory in the House, as well as the strength of their respective legislative assemblies, by 50 per cent. The revised seat allocations and boundaries are proposed to remain frozen until 2051.

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