West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Meets NCPI MP Satabdi Roy Ahead Of Special Parliament Session | File

Kolkata: Ahead of a special parliament session, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday met NCPI MP Satabdi Roy at PWD tent in Kolkata.

Talking to the media, Adhikari said that they have discussed several issues.

“I have asked her whose favor she will vote inside the House to which she had said that she will vote for women empowerment. She said that she will go to Delhi on Sunday. Those who are in favor of women will always vote in favor of the Women's Reservation Bill,” said Adhikari.

Taking potshots at the Congress and Mamata Banerjee faction of Trinamool Congress (TMC), the West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that he is confident that the bills will get passed in both Upper and Lower Hoses with 2/3rd majority.

“As a Chief Minister I want 50 per cent reservation in this state and I will do whatever I can to make it happen. This bill is not at all a political issue. The majority of MPs and MLAs want to choose sisters and mothers. Congress has tried time and again to stop this bill since 1996. They would give it in their manifesto, table it in Parliament, and would ask the Samajwadi Party and Lalu’s party (RJD) to oppose it for which the bill never got passed,” further mentioned Adhikari.

Notably, Adhikari spoke with the media after attending Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting regarding ‘Seva Doot’ programme that will start on December 1 and will continue till December 25.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Koel Mullick is likely to take oath on December 2.

According to sources, the actor-turned-politician is likely to vote in favor of ‘women empowerment’.

Talking to the media, NCPI MP Satabdi Roy said that all the NCPI MPs will likely vote in favor of ‘women empowerment’.

The opposition however, questioned the need for tabling of the bills in the special Parliamentary session.

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