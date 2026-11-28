'Have You Done A PhD In Lying?': BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi | Videos | ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of 'Vote Chori', the proposed delimitation exercise and women's reservation, accusing him of spreading misinformation and making baseless allegations against constitutional institutions.

Addressing a press conference on November 28, Prasad questioned Gandhi's claim that 14 crore fake voters were involved in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and accused the Congress leader of repeatedly making unsubstantiated statements.

"Today, Rahul Gandhi has said another big thing, that there are 14 crore fake voters. This was not there, fake prime minister, fake vote. Rahul Gandhi ji, what has happened to you? Have you done a PhD in lying? Or even more than that? Rahul Gandhi is not a doctorate in lying, he is a super doctorate," Prasad said.

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Countering Gandhi's allegations, the BJP MP cited figures concerning deceased voters, people who had shifted residences, duplicate entries and absent voters. He claimed that 2.8 crore names belonged to deceased individuals, 6.3 crore people had shifted from their registered locations, one crore entries were duplicates and three crore voters were found absent.

Prasad argued that these categories could not automatically be classified as fake voters, pointing out that people who had shifted residences might have exercised their franchise at their new locations.

Ravi Shankar Prasad Defends 850-Seat Lok Sabha Proposal

Responding to Gandhi's criticism of the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats, Prasad defended the Centre's proposal, describing it as a positive development given India's population and geographical diversity.

Referring to the United Kingdom, he compared its population and parliamentary strength with India's, arguing that a larger country with a population exceeding 140 crore could accommodate an expanded Lok Sabha.

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"The population of England is 5.88 crores. And according to today's Lok Sabha, how many MPs are there in the House of Commons? 650. And how big is England? It is smaller than our Bihar," he said.

"And India, a vast country, with a diverse population, with a population of 140 crores plus, if it is increasing from 543 to 850, then what is the problem? This is a very positive development, which should happen," He added.

Prasad also invoked the Emergency imposed during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure, accusing the Congress of having a history of suppressing Opposition voices and restricting press freedom.

"Your DNA is of the emergency. When the voices of the opposition leaders were silenced. Journalists were put in jail," he said, referring to the imprisonment of Opposition leaders and restrictions imposed on the media during the period.

BJP MP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Being 'Anti-Women'

Prasad also targeted Gandhi over his criticism of the government's proposed framework for implementing women's reservation, accusing the Congress leader of opposing women's empowerment.

He described Gandhi's remarks as the manifestation of a "totally desperate political leader" and alleged that his political approach had become increasingly confrontational.

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"Rahul Gandhi and his party are anti-women. Rahul Gandhi is anti-women. He is a conscious opponent of women empowerment," Prasad said.

Appealing to the Congress leader to support the proposed legislation, the BJP MP described the initiative as a historic opportunity for women's empowerment and urged Opposition parties to contribute to its implementation.

Ravi Shankar Prasad Questions Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Evidence

The BJP leader also questioned Gandhi's repeated allegations of electoral manipulation, asking him to produce evidence to substantiate his claims against the Election Commission and other constitutional institutions.

Referring to Gandhi's earlier presentations on alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, including the controversy surrounding a voter from Brazil, Prasad accused him of misleading the public and relying on unverified claims.

He also questioned Gandhi's allegations concerning the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, and challenged him to provide evidence before making accusations against constitutional authorities.

Prasad further argued that Gandhi's description of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as fake was inconsistent with his own electoral victory and those of other Congress leaders.

"If the election of 2024 is fake, Modi ji is a fake Prime Minister. So, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, you have also won in that election. So, why don't you resign? Resign," he said.

Prasad urged Gandhi to stop questioning the credibility of India's democratic institutions and respect the country's democratic traditions.

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