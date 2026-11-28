Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | ANI

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, November 28, launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing them of working together to manipulate elections and create an unfair playing field for political parties in the country.

Addressing a special press conference at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi, Gandhi spoke at length about the allegations of 'Vote Chori' (vote theft), claiming that the alleged manipulation of electoral processes was being carried out through a systematic design. He also discussed the proposed delimitation exercise and the Women's Reservation Bill, raising concerns over the government's approach to implementing the legislation.

During the press conference, Gandhi asserted that the alleged manipulation of elections could no longer go unnoticed, claiming that public awareness about the issue had increased significantly.

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"The idea that they can rig elections wherever they want, whenever they want, is an idea whose time is gone. They can still rig elections, but India knows that they are rigging them. Our polling shows us that 80% of India and almost 100% of Gen Z believe that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar steal elections. Now, they have come out with a new plan," Gandhi said.

"Today I want to explain to you what this new escape route looks like, what the design is, and what the outcome is going to be," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Claims 2024 Elections Were Illegal, Alleges Vote Manipulation

Raising questions over the Election Commission's functioning, Gandhi made a claim concerning the eligibility of voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"EC itself has said 140 million people voted in 2024 who should not have voted in 2024, who were not eligible voters. That means, according to the EC itself, the 2024 election was illegal," he alleged.

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Gandhi also cited developments in several states to support his broader allegations of electoral manipulation.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, he alleged that constituencies had been redrawn, while in Bihar, the Congress had highlighted instances of voter deletion. He also accused the BJP of restructuring Assam to suit its political interests and alleged that more than 100 seats in West Bengal had been stolen.

"We have trapped Modi, Shah, and Gyanesh. They know it, we know it. And as I have told you, we have enough information on Mr Gyanesh Kumar, and he is not going to escape. We are going to be releasing that information to you soon," the Congress leader said.

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