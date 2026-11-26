Congress Moves Delhi HC Against Meta, Alleges Bias In Restricting Rahul Gandhi-Linked Content | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Congress has taken its confrontation with Meta to the legal arena, moving the Delhi High Court against the social media giant over alleged restrictions on the party's political content. The opposition party has accused the company, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, of becoming an "instrument for the suppression of lawful political expression".

In a petition filed on Wednesday, Manu Jain, the Congress youth wing's social media head, alleged that Meta Platforms was using the name and photographs of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as keywords to automatically limit political content shared by Congress workers and office-bearers on Instagram and Facebook.

The legal move came a day after Meta representatives met Supriya Shrinate, head of the Congress' social media department, on Tuesday.

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According to sources quoted by NDTV, the meeting was held at a five-star hotel in Delhi. During the discussion, Meta officials maintained that the company was complying with Indian laws and referred to objections raised by the government.

Congress sources said Shrinate questioned the company's approach, alleging that it was discriminatory towards opposition parties and amounted to interference in the country's democratic process.

Drawing a comparison with social media platform X, the Congress social media chief pointed out that users are given an opportunity to explain their position before action is taken against their posts or accounts.

She also cited specific instances to challenge Meta's content moderation practices, alleging that posts criticising the Modi government or featuring Rahul Gandhi were being restricted.

On Thursday, Shrinate renewed her criticism of the company, saying, "Whether it is Meta or any other social media platform - these are American platforms. If they systematically restrict only the content and accounts of the opposition, it constitutes interference in India's democracy. This will not be tolerated. The fact that Meta removes our AI-generated content while allowing the BJP's AI-generated content to remain is clear bias. How can the accounts of the Youth Congress president and the official in-charge be restricted? Is this what freedom of expression looks like? There is significant resentment against Meta among our members."

The Youth Congress has alleged that Instagram is removing content critical of the BJP and the Narendra Modi-led government under political pressure, without providing any explanation. It has also claimed that the accounts of its president, Uday Bhanu Chib, and official in-charge, Manish Sharma, were restricted.

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