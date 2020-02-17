DMK MP compares media houses to 'Mumbai's red light area', apologises

DMK MP RS Bharathi has waded into a controversy by comparing TV media houses and journalists to those in "Mumbai red light area", alleging money was their primary concern.

With the Chennai Press Club and comments on the social media criticising him, Bharathi expressed regret for his statement after being prompted by DMK Chief MK Stalin to do so, though he said he had "made a fair comment" while speaking on the party employing political strategist Prashant Kishor.

In a video that went viral on Monday, the DMK Rajya MP is heard questioning why the media had made a matter of debate, his party roping in Kishor and purportedly questions the rationale behind it discussing Stalin and his family's visits to religious places.

The DMK had earlier roped in Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee to help shape its campaign for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections next year.

In the video, Bharathi is heard saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also used Kishor's services, but questioned why that had not been debated in the media.

The TV channels were making an issue out of Kishor joining hands with the DMK out of "frustration," he purportedly says in the video.

Hitting out at TV media houses, he said "they are running their company like Mumbai red light area," alleging money was their primary concern.