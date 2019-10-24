DK Shivakumar gets bail, Sonia Gandhi meets him at Tihar 

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to DK Shivakumar in the money-laundering case for a bail bond of Rs 25 lakh and with travel restriction to fly abroad. Shivakumar is accused of evading taxes to tunes in cores of rupees and made illegal monetary transaction through Hawala.

Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money-laundering case after the ED raided his New Delhi house and found Rs 8.86 crore unaccounted cash.

He has been lodged in the Delhi's high security Tihar Jail, as his bail application was rejected by the trail court. He was lodged in the same Tihar Jail compound where another Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram is lodged.

Shivakumar was water resources minister in the Karnataka government when Congress was in power, and was known as Congress's Man Friday in Karnataka politics.

Shivakumar was granted bail by the Delhi High Court as the court didn't find any evidence against Shivakumar that on bail he might tamper the evidences or influence the witnesses.

The court said that all the documents related to the investigation of this case are already with the investigative agencies. So, he can't tamper with the documents now. The court also found no previous evidence against DK Shivakumar regarding influencing the witnesses.