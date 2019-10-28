‘Diwali gift to the world, Ravan is gone’: J&K top cop Imtiyaz Hussain after US neutralises ISIS chief Baghdadi

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir top cop Imtiyaz Hussain hailed the US for neutralising ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and called it a ‘Diwali gift to the world’.

He wrote on Twitter: “A Diwali gift to the world. The Ravan and the barbarian is gone finally. A horrendous murderer and an enemy of humanity was a product of poisonous ideology which unfortunately is still alive to haunt the human civilisation.”

https://twitter.com/hussain_imtiyaz/status/1188446989630853120

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi "is dead" in a secret US special forces raid in northwest Syria, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, saying the elusive leader of the "ruthless" Islamic State and the world's number one terrorist died "like a dog and like a coward".

Speaking from the White House on Sunday morning, President Trump said the ISIS leader spent his last moments "whimpering and crying and screaming" in a dead-end tunnel before he blew himself up, killing also his three children.

Trump said the US Special Operations forces conducted the "daring and dangerous nighttime raid and "accomplished their mission in grand style" in taking out the ISIS chief, who is said to be 48 years old.

"Last night the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead," Trump announced from the East Room of the White House.

"He died like a dog. He died like a coward. He was screaming, crying and whimpering," the President told reporters, adding that he had been looking for Baghdadi for three years.

Trump said he, along with Vice President Mike Pence and top military leadership, watched the entire operation live "better than a movie" from the situation room of the White House.

"He was the founder and leader of ISIS. The most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world. The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my administration," he said.

With inputs from agencies