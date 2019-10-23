Diwali 2019: Wish your loved ones with these unique messages and images on WhatsApp and Facebook

Diwali, the five-day festival, is just a few more days away. The festival of light leaves is most awaited by Indians, it brings immense joy, and the good-old spirit of togetherness with itself.
The festival marks the return of Lord Ram and Maa Sita from their 14-year-long exile and the defeat of the demon Raavan.
During this beautiful festival of light, happiness and the victory of good over evil, do not forget to wish your family, friends and loved ones.
Share with your loved ones these unique Diwali messages and images on WhatsApp and Facebook to strengthen your relationships and fill each other’s life with an extra ounce of happiness.
"May the auspicious festival of lights, beautifully illuminate every corner of your life by adding sparkling moments of Love, Happiness, Success, and Joy. May you enjoy this festival with your loved ones with high spirits."
"May the aura of Lord Ganesha add success and skim out the strife. May the sound of the mantras resound in your ears, May they give you peace and wash away all the fears. Wishing you a happy Diwali."
"May you attain full inner illumination! May the supreme light enlighten your understanding! May you attain the inexhaustible spiritual wealth of the Self! May you prosper gloriously on the material as well as spiritual level!"
“Wish you all a Very Very Happy Diwali and Hope that Every Person Transform from the Darkness to the Happiness.”
“Red, blue, green, yellow; not one but all are my favorite. And the most favorite one is the bright colorful lamp of Diwali. Wish you a very colorful & bright Diwali”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)