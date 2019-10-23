Diwali 2019: Wish your loved ones with these unique messages and images on WhatsApp and Facebook

Diwali, the five-day festival, is just a few more days away. The festival of light leaves is most awaited by Indians, it brings immense joy, and the good-old spirit of togetherness with itself.

The festival marks the return of Lord Ram and Maa Sita from their 14-year-long exile and the defeat of the demon Raavan.

During this beautiful festival of light, happiness and the victory of good over evil, do not forget to wish your family, friends and loved ones.

Share with your loved ones these unique Diwali messages and images on WhatsApp and Facebook to strengthen your relationships and fill each other’s life with an extra ounce of happiness.