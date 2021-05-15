'Divisive policy of Congress': UP CM Yogi Adityanath slams Punjab Govt for creation of Malerkotla district

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has slammed the Punjab Government and CM Amarinder Singh for the creation of new district Malerkotla' in the state. The UP CM charged the Punjab Govt saying it is "reflection of the divisive policy of the Congress".

A day after the announcement of new district by the Punjab Govt, in a tweet in Hindi wrote, "Any distinction based on faith and religion is contrary to the spirit of India's Constitution. At this time, the formation of Malerkotla (Punjab) is a reflection the divisive policy of the Congress."

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday (May 14) declared Malerkotla as the 23rd district of the state, while announcing a slew of projects for the development of the historic city. He made these announcements during the state-level celebration of 'Eid-ul-Fitr' held virtually in view of the pandemic situation.

On the occasion, Amarinder Singh underscored India's secular character, which he said was manifested in the defeat of communal forces in the recent Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The CM recalled its rich and glorious history of Malerkotla and said its conversion into a district, which was a long-standing demand of the local people, would ease the hardships of such people and enable them to resolve their administrative problems more seamlessly.