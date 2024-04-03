Disturbing Video From UP Shows AIIMS Raebareli Security Guards Kicking & Beating Patient

A shocking incident from AIIMS Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, has come to the fore, where security guards brutally assaulted a patient. The entire incident was caught on camera and the video was circulated on social media.

In the video, the security personnel can be seen mercilessly beating a patient reportedly after an altercation over entry into a staff-only lift. Despite pleas for mercy, the guards continued kicking and beating the patient.

Watch the video below

UP : रायबरेली एम्स में बाउंसरों ने एक मरीज को जूतों की ठोकर, लात-घूंसों से पीटा। वजह जो भी हो, पर ये गुंडई सरासर गलत है। pic.twitter.com/jZi1DX7VZK — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 2, 2024

Following public outcry, both local authorities and AIIMS administration said they will take action. The in-charge of Bhadohi Police Station, Shivakant Pandey, reportedly said that while no formal complaint has been lodged, any such complaint will be promptly addressed. Deputy Medical Superintendent of AIIMS, Dr Suyash Singh, has condemned the violence, maintaining that appropriate measures will be taken to address the matter.

However, skepticism remains high among the public regarding the effectiveness of these assurances, given the lack of tangible action taken thus far. With demands for accountability growing louder, the spotlight remains firmly on AIIMS Raebareli and its handling of patient safety and staff conduct.

Repeated incidents at AIIMS Raebareli

According to reports, there have been repeated incidents of patient mistreatment at AIIMS Raebareli, with many alleging that patients are being subjected to beatings and verbal abuse by deployed staff. Shockingly, instead of addressing these incidents, the hospital administration has remained silent.

Witnesses have described a deteriorating situation within the hospital, where doctors frequently prescribe medications from outside sources, according to reports.