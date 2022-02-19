'Diplomacy is the answer': EAM S Jaishankar on Ukraine crisis at Munich Security Conference

On the occasion of 75 years of India’s independence, the Observer Research Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, India is hosting a lunch discussion at the Munich Security Conference.

EAM S Jaishankar arrived in Germany on Friday to take part in the Munich Security Conference (MSC). The MSC is expected to extensively deliberate on the escalating tension between the NATO countries and Russia over Ukraine.

Focusing on the ongoing Ukraine crisis, Jaishankar said the times are now very different. Each country is powerful and more globalized, this kind of inter-penetrable situation calls for a very different kind of approach to end the crisis.

The External Affairs Minister further reiterated that the best kind of approach that all of us can have is through diplomacy. "Diplomacy is the answer," Jaishankar said. "One has to look at ways of reconciling," he added.

Jaishankar also held a series of talks with foreign ministers and other senior delegates on the sidelines of the MSC.

Jaishankar met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and held a wide range of discussions covering bilateral and global issues, including the Indo-Pacific, the developments surrounding Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan.

He later met his Iranian counterpart H. Amirabdollahian and held productive discussions on bilateral economic cooperation, Afghanistan and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

“A wide-ranging discussion with German Foreign Minister @ABaerbock. Focused on climate action and SDGs, bilaterally and globally,” he said in a tweet.

“Covered Afghanistan, Indo Pacific and Ukraine. Looking forward to building further on today’s meeting,” he said.

At MSC, he will participate in a panel discussion on the Indo-Pacific and will also lead discussions at an ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ event.

From Germany, Jashankar will travel to France where he will hold bilateral talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on February 20.­

(with PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 07:45 PM IST