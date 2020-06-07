Dilwalon Ki Dilli? Haryana-born Kejriwal says capital hospitals will only treat 'patients from Delhi'

Delhi Chief Minister said that by the end of the month of June, Delhi would need 15,000 beds. "We have made a committee of five doctors. They have estimated that by June end, Delhi will need 15,000 beds. They believe that the 9,000 beds that are currently with us will be taken over in 3 days if we allow people from other states to take admission," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said: "In the cabinet meeting today, a decision has taken regarding healthcare facilities. There are 10,000 beds in hospitals of Delhi government and the same number of beds are available in those hospitals run by Centre. We are opening borders from tomorrow. Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while hospitals run by the Central government will remain open for all."

A five-member panel constituted by the Delhi government has suggested that the health infrastructure of the city should be used only for treating residents of the national capital, in view of the raging COVID-19 crisis, sources said on Saturday.

The suggestion comes in the backdrop of Delhi recording over 1,000 coronavirus cases daily for the past few days and the AAP government fending itself against allegations of lack of hospital beds and other facilities.