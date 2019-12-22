'Didn't pay attention in geography class': Shashi Tharoor roasts Paresh Rawal

Popular Bollywood actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal was brutally trolled by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor after the actor posted a tweet claiming that Myanmar is situated at a distance of 1,769 km from India and merely 2 km from China.
He further went on to blame the seculars and intellectuals in India for supporting Rohingya refugees.
Shashi Tharoor was quick to pounce on Paresh Rawal's misinformation. He took a jibe at Rawal and Home Minister Amit Shah. "What’s with these BJP netas & their schooling? @AmitShah didn’t pay attention in history class & @sirpareshrawal clearly didn’t pay attention in geography class," he wrote.
Paresh Rawal's misinformation was earlier posted by a Twitter user along with an infographic on December 17, 2019.
The tweet and the infographic clearly fails to address that India and Myanmar share a border of 1,643 km. Four Indian states – Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur border the country which is a home to the Rohingya population.
Here is how Twitter roasted Paresh Rawal:
