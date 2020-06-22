Did you know? Only 21% of people said they would uninstall TikTok because it's Chinese, says survey

Following the death of 20 Indian soldiers after the India-China border class last week, scores of people have called for a boycott of Chinese products and services. Several protests and demonstrations took place in different parts of the country.

Shops displaying Chinese products were also destroyed in several places. Amid the protest and demonstrations condemning the violent attack on Indian soldiers and boycotting Chinese products, the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) conducted a ‘gun-shot’ telephonic survey over June 17 & 18 to gauge consumer sentiment on celebrities endorsing Chinese brands, post the news of the loss of life of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley. 408 respondents were asked some quick-fire questions.

Is TikTok a Chinese app?

56 % said Yes

32 % said Yes

12 % said Maybe

Would you un-install TikTok because it is a Chinese app?

21 % said Yes

62 % said Maybe

11 % said No

16% Did Not Answer

Respondents were also asked if they knew the country of origin of the mobile brands mentioned? How many associated a brand with a celebrity? And how many wanted the celebrity to desist from peddling the said brand because it was Chinese?

- 92% respondents knew that Apple is from the US.

- 37% respondents said Oppo is Indian. Only 42% said it was Chinese.

- 41% thought Vivo is from US/Europe, 12% said it was Indian while 40% said they knew it was Chinese.

- Samsung, 62% said was Korean; 22% from US.

- One Plus was felt to be European by 30%, US by 22%, Indian by 14%. 30% said it was Chinese.

- Only 27% knew Realme is Chinese and 26% knew Redmi’s actual origin.

- Nokia was said to be Indian by as many as 32% respondents.

- 88% said Sony is Japanese. 92% said Panasonic is Japanese.