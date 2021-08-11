Did Punjab report suspected deaths due to oxygen shortage? Here's what CM Amarinder Singh has to say

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh responding to a report that that the state has has reported suspected deaths due to Oxygen shortage said that six deaths had occurred at a private hospital in Amritsar right in the beginning when there was an oxygen shortage.

"We produced 70 tonnes of oxygen and required 300 tonnes, now we produce 400 tonnes of oxygen. There's no problem now," the CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Yesterday, the Union Health Ministry in a press briefing said that Punjab was the only state which informed the Centre about suspected deaths due to oxygen shortage, while all other states who have sent in their reports so far to the central government do not specifically mention deaths linked to oxygen shortage during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Joint Secretary, Lav Aggarwal said: "States were asked about deaths related to oxygen shortage. As per reports so far, one state informed us about suspected cases. All states that sent us reports so far, have not told us that they've specifically reported a death due to oxygen." Although the secretary did not mention the state in his media briefing, sources informed ANI that it was Punjab.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 04:22 PM IST