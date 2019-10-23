Dhanteras 2019: Send your loved ones these Whatsapp and Facebook messages, quotes and images

Dhanteras is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. Dhanteras is celebrated two days before Diwali, this year it will be celebrated on the 25th of October.
Observed on the 13th day of the month of Ashwin, Hindus invest in metal utensils as well as gold and silver ornaments.
Wish your family and friends on Dhanteras with the best WhatsApp and Facebook messages, images and quotes.
"Adorn our lives else trite - With sparklers that motley skies - As soaring spirits of powder wander - Let us thank the heavenly might in this festive season of lights."
"Good Health, Loads of Wealth, Prosperity in Abundance, Are the Things I Am Wishing for You on This Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras 2019."
"May this Dhanteras Celebrations endow you with opulence and prosperity… Happiness comes at your steps Wishing many bright future in your life. Shubh Dhanteras"
"Sun glows for a day,Candle for an hour,Matchstick for a minute,But a wish can glow days forever,So here is my wish for glowing Dhanteras 2019!"
"May Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Maharaj bless your business to rise above all challenges Happy Dhanteras to you!"
