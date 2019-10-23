Dhanteras 2019: Send your loved ones these Whatsapp and Facebook messages, quotes and images

Dhanteras is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. Dhanteras is celebrated two days before Diwali, this year it will be celebrated on the 25th of October.

Observed on the 13th day of the month of Ashwin, Hindus invest in metal utensils as well as gold and silver ornaments.

