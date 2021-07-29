Dhanbad judge’s death: CJI says Jharkhand HC to take up matter

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday said he has spoken to the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court to take up the case of the alleged murder of Dhanbad district and sessions judge Uttam Anand on Wednesday when he was out on morning walk.

The HC has already summoned the police officers and it is not necessary for the apex court to interfere when the HC has already taken it up on the judicial side, the CJI said when Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh mentioned it before the Bench headed by him with Justice Surya Kant.

Singh submitted that a video of the incident was also shot to be shown to the local people to terrorise them. “If somebody is killed for not granting bail to a gangster, then there will be no judiciary in the country,” he said, stressing that this is a “brazen attack” on the judiciary.

The Dhanbad judge was hit from behind by a vehicle around 5 am at Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court and the culprit fled in the same vehicle. Anand was found lying in a pool of blood by an auto-rickshaw driver who rushed him to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College hospital where he succumbed to death.

Advocate Singh first mentioned the matter before a Bench of Justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Mukesh R Shah, but Justice Chandrachud asked him to raise it before the CJI and assured him that he would request the CJI to take cognisance of the matter.