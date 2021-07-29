Dhanbad judge murder: Police trace the auto, arrest three from Sonarpatti area

Patna: Giridih police on Thursday morning found the three wheeler which was used to knock down Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand during his morning walk on Wednesday morning. Three people from Sonarpatti area of Muffassil police station were arrested and taken to Dhanbad for interrogation.

Uttam Anand was killed at 5.08am while he was taking a morning walk near Randhir Verma Chowk, close to the Judges colony in the heart of Coal capital-Dhanbad. After hitting the judge, the auto moved towards Govindpur on NH 2(GT Road) where it refilled at a petrol pump. Following the CCTV footage, the police traced the auto towards Giridih.

Judge Anand was found lying on the road, bleeding, by a man who took him to hospital. He died in hospital, according to the police. He remained unidentified, however, for hours.