DGP Dilbag Singh reviews law and order situation in Jammu-Kashmir's Kulgam, Awantipora

Kulgam/Awantipora: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Thursday chaired review meetings with all jurisdictional police officers at the districts' headquarters to review the law and order and security situation in the region.

The DGP chaired the meetings during the second day of his visit to Kulgam and Awantipora.

In Kulgam, Singh said that Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with other security agencies, are fighting on multiple fronts including those against drug peddlers and crime.