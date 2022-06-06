DGCA issues operational advisory to all Helicopter operators for strict compliance with safety

Helicopter becames uncontrollable during landing in Kedarnath | Photo: ANI

There has recently been a serious incident at Kedarnath Helipad wherein a helicopter executed an un-stabilized approach in marginal weather, resulting in a very hard landing with consequent uncontrolled yaw.

This has prompted the aviation regulator to issue an advisory to all chopper operators plying on the Char Dham pilgrimage routes.

The The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday while issuing an operational advisory to all operators for strict compliance to safety standards as per the joint SOP issued for these operations, said, "strict enforcement action shall be initiated against the operator & the operational personnel held responsible."

The DGCA said that the incident is being probed and an operational advisory has been issued to all operators.

The advisory is as follows:

(a) Pilots are to exercise caution for the presence of any tailwinds during approaches, especially at Shri Kedarnath helipad (due to constraints of one way approach). Adequate precautions are to be taken, and if the tail/crosswind component is beyond the permissible limits, the approach is to be abandoned and the helicopter is to return to base.

(b) With an increase in ambient temperatures and humidity, the power available decreases and consequently the load-carrying capability reduces. This fact is to be kept in mind, and if required, the load shall be recalculated and reduced. Adequate spacing is to be maintained by all helicopters flying in the valley.

(d) Operators are to ensure that Pilots are qualified and current to undertake the operations.

(e) Operators shall ensure that Pilots are well-rested, and immediate corrective action is to be taken in case any signs of fatigue are detected in the operating crew.

The advisory further mentioned that cases of such incidents are indicators of impending accidents, and shall not be accepted by this office, adding that, strict enforcement action shall be initiated against the operator and the operational personnel responsible.

The advisory also mentioned that all operators shall acknowledge receipt of this operational advisory and ensure that the contents of the same are conveyed to all their operations personnel.

(with ANI inputs)

