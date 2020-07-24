DGCA extends earlier order on reopening of domestic flights; cap on airfares to continue till November 24

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns, people have been urged to stay home and help flatten the curve. Public transport too had been restricted.

Even now, while the lockdowns have been eased, and things are gradually being restored to normalcy, services remain restricted. International flights have been kept to a minimum, utilised primarily to bring back stranded individuals. While domestic flight services have resumed, demand continues to remain on the lower side.

On Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation took to Twitter sharing a notice on the restoration of domestic flight services. In a notice the Ministry of Civil Aviation had sought compliance of all domestic scheduled operators over its circular "regarding opening of domestic civil flight operations in a calibrated manner".

Citing the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, the DGCA has said that its earlier order would "remain in force till 2359 hrs. 1ST on 24th November, 2020 or until further orders". In another tweet, the DGCA said that the cap on domestic airfare would also be in place till November 24.