Devotees in large numbers offer Namaz across India on Eid-Ul-Fitr

After almost two years, devotees in large numbers offer Namaz at different places across India on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr on Tuesday.

During the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr in the last two years, devotees were requested to offer Namaz in their homes as mosques in the national capital were closed due to COVID-19.

With the sighting of the crescent moon on Monday, the month-long fasting observed by the people of the Muslim community during Ramzan has come to an end and Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr and hoped that the auspicious occasion enhances the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in the country.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like Hath Ka Seviyan, Nammak Ka Seviyan, Chakle Ka Seviyan and Laddu Seviyan. All these variants can be used in the dish called Sheerkurma, which is also prepared on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.

Here's how India celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr:

Maharashtra | Devotees offer namaz at Mumbai's Mahim Dargah on the occasion of #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/N9aHcIg7kx — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

Delhi | Devotees offer namaz at Fatehpuri Masjid, to mark #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/30C9JH3Vpe — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

Madhya Pradesh | Devotees offer namaz at Bhopal's Eidgah on the occasion of #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/HStCh0vtNW — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 3, 2022

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offers namaz at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/Ojy8CEfych — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

J&K | Devotees offer Namaz in Srinagar on Eid-Ul-Fitr pic.twitter.com/HA3ATRUBAQ — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

Gujarat | Devotees offer namaz at Eidgah in Surat to mark #EidAlFitr pic.twitter.com/nNhkjjt2RZ — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

Tamil Nadu | Islamiyah Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore witnesses a huge crowd offering namaz on the occasion of #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/Hn8LDpTKO1 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:21 AM IST