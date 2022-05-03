Rajasthan: Internet services suspended in Jodhpur after violent clashes

Jodhpur on Monday night witnessed violent clashes between two communities just before Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya festival today.

As a precautionary measure after clashes, the Jodhpur district on Tuesday temporarily suspended internet services.

According to an order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur beginning from 1 am today.

All 2G/3G/4G/ Data (Mobile Internet), bulk SMS/MMS/Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media services through Internet service providers (except voice calls, broadband Internet, leased lines have been temporarily suspended till further orders in the entire Jodhpur district, read the order.

This follows after several people were injured in stone-pelting between two communities on Monday night after some miscreants replaced one community's religious flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle with that of another. People from the other community objected to this move resulting in clashes.

During this, the crowd also uprooted loudspeakers installed in the area for the Eid prayers.

Following the stone-pelting incident, police arrived and intervened to disperse the gathering.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot called the clashes between two groups "unfortunate" and said the administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs.

Taking to Twitter, Ashok Gehlot said: "It is unfortunate that tension has arisen due to the clash between two groups at Jalori Gate, Jodhpur. The administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs."

Further, he said, "Respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in keeping the law and order situation under control."

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 09:07 AM IST