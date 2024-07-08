'Devastation Caused By Flooding In Assam Is Heartbreaking,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi; Urges Centre For Assistance

New Delhi: Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi expressed sorrow over the grim flood situation in Assam, saying that the devastation caused by the deluge is heartbreaking and urged the central government to extend assistance to the state expeditiously.

In his post on X, Rahul Gandhi condoled the loss of lives in the deluge and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"The extreme devastation caused by flooding in Assam is heartbreaking - with innocent children like 8-year-old Avinash being taken away from us. My heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families across the state," read his post.

Rahul Gandhi Takes Swipe At BJP

Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the current flood situation in the state and said that the disaster reflects the gross and grave mismanagement by the BJP.

"60+ deaths, 53,000+ displaced, 24,00,000 affected. These numbers reflect the gross and grave mismanagement by BJP's double-engine government which came to power with the promise of a "flood-free Assam," said the post.

"Assam needs a comprehensive and compassionate vision - proper relief, rehabilitation, and compensation in the short term, and a pan-Northeast water management authority to do everything necessary to control floods in the long term," he said.

Adding further, Rahul Gandhi said, "I stand with the people of Assam, I am their soldier in Parliament, and I urge the central government to extend all possible help and support to the state expeditiously."

Team Of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Submit A Memorandum To Rahul Gandhi, Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, a team of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by President Bhupen Borah submitted a memorandum to LoP Rahul Gandhi urging him to take up the issue of the perennial flood of Assam in Parliament.

As per the official APCC letter, "The key to Assam's flood problems lay in the hills. Due to large-scale deforestation in the hills, there is immense siltation in Assam's rivers. The resultant rising of the riverbed has progressively reduced the carrying capacity of Assam's rivers."

"Therefore, in the monsoon season and with climate change, we are seeing extreme rainfalls--the water discharge is beyond the carrying capacity of rivers. The long-term solution therefore is a pan-Northeast water management authority, suitably empowered by Parliament to do everything necessary to control floods," it said.

"The short-term solution is strengthening the current flood management infrastructure like embankments, and providing immediate relief and rehabilitation to those affected," stated the letter.

Meanwhile, APCC leaders, MPs, MLAs, Frontal Heads, DCCs, and BCCs are touring the flood-affected areas.

As per the current flood situation in Assam, 58 people have died and 53,429 are seeking refuge in shelter camps across the state. As many as 23.9 lakh people have been affected across 3,535 villages so far. 68,769 hectares of total crop area have been submerged.

114 animals, including 6 rhinos, have died in Kaziranga National Park, as per the report.