Despite Pathankot and Uri, military bases yet to be fully secured

New Delhi: Military establishments across the country continue to remain under the shadow of threat from terrorist organizations despite strict guidelines issued for their security two years ago.

The Defence Ministry informed Parliament in July that more than 80 incidents of terrorist attacks against armed forces have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast in less than two years.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik informed Parliament through a written reply on July 17 that militants have carried out 83 attacks against the armed forces from 2018 till July 2019.

All attacks were carried out against the Indian Army and were reported from the states of Manipur, Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh other than Jammu and Kashmir.

A total number of 54 terrorist-initiated incidents were reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the year 2018 while in Northeast the number stood at 11 for the same year.

Till July 7, a total number of 13 incidents had been reported from the Jammu and Kashmir while five attacks were reported from the Northeast. The Minister further stated in his reply that no naval ship or establishment was attacked during the last three years.

Naik informed Parliament that various measures have been undertaken in the past to counter security threats on defence establishments.

"Various measures including strengthening of physical security through layered defence and perimeter security, deployment of quick reaction teams, use of airborne platforms etc, for security of defence installations have been instituted.

"Periodical review of the security arrangements based on threat assessment to devise suitable measures are adopted to counter such threats," Naik has stated in his reply.

The union government had formed a panel headed by former Army Vice-Chief Lieutenant General Philip Campose to examine the issues surrounding the Pathankot army base attack of January 2016.

In order to counter such attacks the ministry had in March 2017 issued the Guidelines for Security of Defence Installations. These guidelines are based on recommendations of the Campose panel.