 Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out Of Rohtak Jail After Getting 21-Day Parole; To Stay At UP Ashram
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out Of Rohtak Jail After Getting 21-Day Parole; To Stay At UP Ashram

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out Of Rohtak Jail After Getting 21-Day Parole; To Stay At UP Ashram

Ram Rahim was convicted in a rape and murder case and was then lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria Jail from the year 2017. He was sentenced to a 20-year imprisonment.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim | File Photo

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and convicted rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was released from Sunaria Jail in Haryana's Rohtak district on Tuesday after being granted a 21-day parole. Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year sentence for raping two of his disciples, was reportedly released early in the morning at 6:30 am and two vehicles from the ashram came to pick him up. He is expected to stay at Dera’s Baghpat ashram during this period.

This parole comes shortly after the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on August 9, dismissed a petition filed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) challenging the temporary release of Ram Rahim. The court ruled that the competent authority should consider any plea for temporary release without 'arbitrariness or favouritism.'

FPJ Shorts
'American Hotels Don't Get Hospitality': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Says Indian Counterparts Are Better
'American Hotels Don't Get Hospitality': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Says Indian Counterparts Are Better
New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Revealed: Launching September 1 with Major Updates
New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Revealed: Launching September 1 with Major Updates
'I Am All Over The Place': Kangana Ranaut Says Her Film Work Is 'Suffering' Due To Political Career As BJP MP
'I Am All Over The Place': Kangana Ranaut Says Her Film Work Is 'Suffering' Due To Political Career As BJP MP
Walking 10,000 Steps A Day Is A Myth, Here's What You Can Do Instead
Walking 10,000 Steps A Day Is A Myth, Here's What You Can Do Instead

The SGPC, the apex gurdwara body, had argued that releasing Ram Rahim, who is serving multiple sentences for serious offenses like rape and murder, would threaten the sovereignty and integrity of India and disrupt public order.

Ram Rahim Had Sought 21-Day Furlough Earlier

Earlier, in June, Ram Rahim had sought a 21-day furlough from the high court. The court had previously directed the Haryana government not to grant further parole to him without its permission, given the gravity of his offenses. Despite this, he had already been granted a 50-day parole on January 19, raising concerns among various groups, including the SGPC.

In its recent ruling, the high court rejected the SGPC's argument that the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 1988, should have been applied instead of the 2022 Act when considering Ram Rahim’s parole. The court clarified that the 2022 Act governs the process of conditional temporary release for prisoners demonstrating good conduct.

Read Also
Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Moves HC Seeking Directions For 21- Day Furlough
article-image

The divisional commissioner of police was identified as the competent authority to grant such parole. The court emphasized that any future applications for temporary release by Ram Rahim must be strictly evaluated under the provisions of the 2022 Act, ensuring no arbitrariness or favoritism in the decision-making process.

In a related legal development, the high court in May acquitted Ram Rahim and four others in the 2002 murder of Ranjit Singh, the sect’s former manager, citing 'tainted and sketchy' investigations. Although a special CBI court had earlier sentenced the five to life imprisonment for the nearly 20-year-old murder case, the high court found the evidence insufficient to uphold the convictions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Police Summon 4 Junior Doctors & Others For Questioning In PG...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Police Summon 4 Junior Doctors & Others For Questioning In PG...

J&K: Heavy Rains Force Suspension Of Amarnath Yatra; Pilgrims Hopeful For Resumption

J&K: Heavy Rains Force Suspension Of Amarnath Yatra; Pilgrims Hopeful For Resumption

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Autopsy Reveals Gruesome Details Of Victim's Eye, Mouth And...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Autopsy Reveals Gruesome Details Of Victim's Eye, Mouth And...

Kerala: Queenie Hallegua, Oldest Paradesi Jewish Woman In Kochi, Passes Away At 89; Last Wish...

Kerala: Queenie Hallegua, Oldest Paradesi Jewish Woman In Kochi, Passes Away At 89; Last Wish...

'America Is Meddling In Indian Politics': Netizens React To US Consul General's Visit To Asaduddin...

'America Is Meddling In Indian Politics': Netizens React To US Consul General's Visit To Asaduddin...