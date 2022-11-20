Dera follower’s killing case: Sixth shooter nabbed after encounter in Jaipur

Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s killing in Punjab: Sixth shooter nabbed after encounter in Jaipur. | Twitter video capture

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have arrested the sixth shooter involved in the November 10 killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower, Pardeep Singh, who was also an accused in the 2015 sacrilege cases, after a brief encounter in Jaipur, Rajasthan, in a joint operation with the Central agencies and Rajasthan police.

Police said, Pardeep, was killed in a plan hatched by the Canada-based gangster-terrorist Goldy Brar, by six shooters outside former’s shop in Kotkapura, district Faridkot, on November 10, last, despite the presence of Punjab police security given to him. Pardeep was currently out on bail in these cases.

According to information, Pardeep was the seventh Dera follower to have been killed since the sacrilege incidents of 2015 in Faridkot district and the second targeted killing in the past few days in Punjab after Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri’s November 4 murder during a protest in Amritsar.

Director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the accused arrested on Sunday was identified as Ramjan Khan alias Raj Hooda and that the police teams had also nabbed his two accomplices identified as Happy Mehla, 19, and Sahil Mehla, 18, both resident of Hanumangarh (Rajasthan).

He held that the police had also recovered two pistols including a Chinese-made Star .30 caliber and .32 caliber from their possession.

The development came three days after Punjab police had arrested three accused, including two main shooters identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mani and Bhupinder Singh alias Goldy, and one facilitator identified as Baljit Singh alias Manna, involved in this targeted killing.

On Saturday, the police teams also recovered two pistols, a car and a scooter on the revelations of Mani and Goldy.

Yadav said that acting on intelligence inputs, the police teams followed the trail of the accused Ramjan Khan and managed to trace his location in a building at Vinayak Enclave Colony in Jaipur, where he was holed up with his two accomplices in a rented accommodation.

The DGP said that when police teams tried to arrest Ramjan, he opened fire at the police party and in retaliatory firing he got injured. He added that the accused was admitted to a hospital for treatment in Jaipur.

He said that investigations are on to establish the role of two accomplices apprehended along with Ramjan Khan.