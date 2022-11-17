Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s killing in Punjab: 2 more shooters nabbed, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, mastermind | Twitter video capture

Chandigarh: A week after Dera Sacha Sauda follower, Pardeep Singh, who was an accused in the 2015 sacrilege cases, was shot dead by six shooters in Kotkapura town of Punjab, the Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have nabbed two more assailants from Hoshiarpur.

Like the November 4 sensational killing of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar, Pardeep was also killed in spite of a security cover provided to him by the state police, on November 10, last.

5 arrested so far

With the arrest of these two accused shooters – identified as Manpreet Singh Manni and Bhupinder Singh Goldy who belong to Faridkot district - the number of those arrested so far totalled five, police said and added that search was on for the sixth shooter.

Police said that while Manni and Goldy belong to the Punjab-based module of Canada-basedGoldy Brar’s gang, the three shooters of the Haryana module who included two juveniles, were arrested from Patiala by the Delhi police special cell in less than 24 hours of Pardeep’s murder.

According to police, Manni and Goldy were arrested from Hoshiarpur in an operation conducted jointly by the Faridkot and Hoshiarpur police teams along with counter intelligence (CI) members of Jalandhar police. The Faridkot police has also arrested Baljit Singh, alias Manna, for providing logistic support to three shooters from the Haryana module.

Goldy Brar, an accomplice of notorious gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is the mastermind in the crime, police held.

For record, Pardeep Singh, who was an accused in two cases of sacrilege after a ``bir’’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from Burj Jawahar Singhwala village on June 1, 2015, and after torn pages of a ``bir’’ were found scattered near Bargari gurdwara on October 12, 2015. Pardeep Singh, who was out on bail in these cases, was shot dead in his shop in Kotkapura town of Faridkot district on November 10.

Meanwhile, the Faridkot Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday has allowed the Faridkot district police to question the two juveniles for five days in the murder of Pardeep Singh. The minors were brought from Delhi by the Kotkapura police to Faridkot on Tuesday.