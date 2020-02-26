'Delhi's situation similar to Gujarat riots': PK Kunhalikutty slams Modi-Shah over violence in Delhi

The IUML leader pointed out that occurring as these are at the time of US President Donald Trump’s visit, the Delhi riots have brought shame to the country.

Kunhalikutty is in Kozhikode to attend the Muslim League Working Committee meeting. A delegation of IUML under the leadership of Kunhalikutty is reaching Delhi on Thursday to apprise the situation and meet the central leaders including the Union Home Minister.

The Muslim League leader alleged that the riots occurred with the tacit support of the police. The violence has been incited and the police remained silent spectators of what the rioters had planned to execute.

Kunhalikutty, whose party is a member of the Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front, refused to blame the Congress party, which has been accused by some quarters of not doing anything to fight the BJP conspiracy.

Meanwhile, state Director General of Police Loknath Behera has warned of strict action against attempts to create communal polarisation in the state on the basis of the Delhi riots. He said that those who spread such messages through the social media would be dealt with strict action being taken against them. The police is monitoring all such messages that is being exchanged on the social media, he added.

The DGP, who happened to investigate the 2002 Gujarat riots, assured that the state police is ready to deal with any eventuality in the state in the wake of the trouble in Delhi.

Earlier, observing that the violence in Delhi was a kin to a "horror film" that depicts the grim reality of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday had said the "bloodbath" has brought disrepute to the national capital like never before while US President Donald Trump was in India with the "message of love".