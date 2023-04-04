Delhi's most wanted gangster, Deepak Boxer, detained in Mexico with FBI's help |

Deepak Boxer, one of Delhi's most-wanted gangsters, was detained in Mexico with the FBI's help. According to recent TV reports, multiple teams from the Delhi Police are currently in Mexico, and it is expected that they will soon bring back gangster Deepak Boxer to India.

Boxer was previously wanted by the police, who had offered a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for his capture. Earlier this year, there were allegations that Boxer had fled the country using a fake passport, with the help of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldi Brar. It was reported that Bishnoi had wanted Boxer to manage the gang's operations from abroad.

Who is Deepak Boxer?

Deepak Boxer is a 27-year-old gangster who was heading the Gogi gang after the former kingpin, Jitender Gogi, was killed in September 2021. He gained notoriety in 2016 when he freed Gogi from police custody in Haryana.

Last year, he claimed responsibility for the killing of builder-hotelier Amit Gupta through an Instagram handle used by his henchmen to post regular updates about the gang's activities. Boxer has been accused of running the gang's operations with the help of his members, who are currently lodged in jail.