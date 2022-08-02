Delhi's first monkeypox patient recovers, all symptoms waned away

ANI

On July 24, India reported its fourth monkeypox case in Delhi, a day after the World Health Organisation declared the infection a 'global health emergency'. The patient was being treated at the Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) with symptoms like fever and skin lesions.

On Tuesday, Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP Hospital told ANI that the patient has been successfully discharged. He said, "We have successfully discharged the patient who was Delhi's first case of monkeypox. The man recovered in 25 days as all symptoms waned away. He went back being very healthy and happy."

Another patient who is from the African sub-continent and had a history of fever, skin eruption and rashes on different parts of the body, has been kept in an isolation facility. Kumar informed that a team of experts are taking care of him.

"We're giving supportive treatment along with conducting various tests of the patient. As of now, one confirmed case of monkeypox from Nigeria while 2 suspected cases are there," he added.

More about monkeypox

According to the WHO, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis -- a virus transmitted to humans from animals -- with symptoms similar to smallpox although clinically less severe.

Monkeypox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting for two to four weeks.

The 'Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease' issued by the Centre, stated that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact.

It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesions, and indirect contact with lesion material such as through contaminated clothing or linen of an infected person. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals or through bush meat preparation.

The incubation period is usually from six to 13 days and the case fatality rate of monkeypox has historically ranged up to 11 per cent in the general population and higher among children. In recent times, the case fatality rate has been around three to six per cent.

The symptoms include lesions which usually begin within one to three days from the onset of fever, lasting for around two to four weeks and are often described as painful until the healing phase when they become itchy. A notable predilection for palm and soles is characteristic of monkeypox, the guidelines stated.