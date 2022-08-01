Nigerian man tests positive for monkeypox; 2nd case in Delhi, 6th countrywide | ANI

A 35-year-old Nigerian man, living in Delhi and having no recent history of foreign travel, has tested positive for monkeypox, taking the total number of infected people in the country to six, official sources said on Monday.

He is the second person in Delhi to test positive for the infection. He has no recent history of foreign or local travel, sources told PTI.

The Nigerian national is admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, the nodal hospital for treatment of the infection.

He has blisters and fever for the last five days.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The report which arrived Monday evening showed he was positive, an official source said.

Two suspected patients of monkeypox, who are of African origin, have also been admitted to the LNJP Hospital, sources added.