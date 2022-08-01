e-Paper Get App

Nigerian man tests positive for monkeypox; 2nd case in Delhi, 6th countrywide

He is the second person in Delhi to test positive for the infection. He has no recent history of foreign or local travel.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Nigerian man tests positive for monkeypox; 2nd case in Delhi, 6th countrywide | ANI

A 35-year-old Nigerian man, living in Delhi and having no recent history of foreign travel, has tested positive for monkeypox, taking the total number of infected people in the country to six, official sources said on Monday.

He is the second person in Delhi to test positive for the infection. He has no recent history of foreign or local travel, sources told PTI.

The Nigerian national is admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, the nodal hospital for treatment of the infection.

He has blisters and fever for the last five days.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The report which arrived Monday evening showed he was positive, an official source said.

Two suspected patients of monkeypox, who are of African origin, have also been admitted to the LNJP Hospital, sources added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaNigerian man tests positive for monkeypox; 2nd case in Delhi, 6th countrywide

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sushila Devi bags silver medal in Judo 48kg final

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sushila Devi bags silver medal in Judo 48kg final

Sanjay Raut received 1.06 Cr from crime proceeds: ED

Sanjay Raut received 1.06 Cr from crime proceeds: ED

5G services in India to be launched by October, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

5G services in India to be launched by October, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Mohan Bhagwat at RSS office

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Mohan Bhagwat at RSS office

Mumbai updates: Special court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to custody until August 4

Mumbai updates: Special court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to custody until August 4