Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, overall AQI 332

New Delhi: The overall air quality in Delhi stood at 'very poor' on Friday with at Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 332, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Capital's popular market place Chandani Chowk witnessed a 'severe' AQI of 405 while Mathura road saw 334. Adjoining Uttar Pradesh's Noida recorded a 'very poor' air quality with the AQI standing at 351.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.