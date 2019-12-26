Homeless take refuge in night shelters as Delhi reels under cold wave

As far as air quality in Delhi is concerned, the overall AQI was recorded at 327, which falls in the 'very poor' category on Thursday morning, according to SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

The air quality was in 'very poor' category in Anand Vihar, Lodhi Road, and India Gate areas, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI at Anand Vihar and Lodhi Road docked at 345 and 319, respectively, both of which fall in the 'very poor' category.