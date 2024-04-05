Delhi's 8-Year-Old Swakriti Insan Takes On Himalayan Adventure, Treks To Annapurna Base Camp In Just 3 Days

Swakriti Insan |

At just 8 years old, Swakriti Insan of Delhi is not your average third-grader. Every morning at 4:30, she's already up, laced into her running shoes, and hitting the pavement to cover an impressive 7 kilometers before most kids her age have even stirred from sleep. Her daily routine is the equivalent of taking 10,000 steps – a testament to her extraordinary dedication and zest for life.

This young dynamo, driven by an innate self-motivation, recently embarked on an adventure that would be daunting for most adults. During a 9-day school hiatus before stepping into fourth grade, Swakriti, accompanied by her father, journeyed from Delhi to Gorakhpur (13 hours) on a instant plan by Tatkal Ticket in India Railways. And then a 12-hour journey by bus from Gorakhpur to Pokhra. Their mission? To trek to Annapurna Base Camp (ABC), standing at a majestic 4130 meters (13,500 feet), in just three days. Most would have preferred to fly directly to Kathmandu and then take another flight to Pokhra. For Swakriti, the adventure started from home.

Swakriti craves the challenge of the great outdoors. "She has never desired anything like a typical holiday. Our plans have always been random,” her father says. “She's naturally athletic, and we've never had to push her into sports or anything else. She took to running early on when she was 5 years. All she us is for support and we are more than willing to provide that,” he father explains.

Normally the ABC trek is scheduled over 9 days. Swakriti and her dad did this in 3 days starting on day 1 at an altitude of 1780 mts at Jhinu Danda to Upper sinuwa at 2300 mts. Day 2 -from Upper Sinuwa to Deurali (3200 mts) and day 3- Deurali to ABC at an altitude of 4130 mts. Day 4 starting at 6.30 am the father-daugther duo reached jhinu back at 5.30 pm. and then trekking to Deurali to ABC and back to Jhinudanda. Completing the ascent from Jinu danda in a mere three days and descending in one day, Swakriti's feat is a glimpse into the future she envisions filled with outdoor escapades.

When asked about her feelings at the summit, Swakriti's response is simple yet profound: "I felt good." While she may not articulate the depth of her emotions, her passion for the outdoors, running, and trekking is immense. With her sights now set on the trek to Everest Base Camp, her father however plans to prepare her initially with smaller altitude peaks, gradually training for the ultimate challenge.

Her indomitable spirit left an impression on fellow trekkers from Nepal, the US, Spain, and beyond, who were amazed at her endurance and determination. Swakriti's journey began at the tender age of five, running up to 10 KM and recently completing a 5 KM marathon in Delhi, further showcasing her athletic capabilities. Prior to embarking on the ABC trek, she has trekked in the western ghats namely Vasotta Fort, Harishchandragad and Sinhagad fort. She has also travelled to Anini the most remote corner in India in Arunachal Pradesh with her father. She has also done tandem Paragliding and did the Ultra Flight in Pokhara. She is interested in bungee jumping.

Swakriti stands out not only for her physical prowess but also for her disciplined approach to nutrition, preferring healthy meals over the typical fast-food fare craved by many kids. She says, “I like healthy food and I love fruits a lot”. Her rare requests for treats reflect a balanced lifestyle that complements her athletic ambitions.

Read Also Bhopal: Toddler Becomes Youngest Girl In Her Age Group To Complete Mt Everest Base Camp Trek

Swakriti does not crave for fancy gifts for achieving her feats. Her choice is clear – she yearns for more challenging adventures. Swakriti Insan's story is a powerful reminder that age is but a number when it comes to pursuing one's passions with unwavering determination and support.