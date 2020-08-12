Delhi Weather Update: Respite from high temperatures as rain lashes national capital

Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Wednesday night. The cool winds and deluge were welcome respite from the sultry weather. Visuals posted to social media platforms show rain-soaked streets and waterlogged areas.
A tweet on Wednesday evening by the Indian Meteorological Department adds that a thunderstorm with "light to moderate intensity rain would occur" over Delhi and the adjoining areas such as Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Chapraula, Dadri, Muzaffarnagar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Palwal, Hodal and Khurja.
The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded just 0.2 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm. Dark clouds hovered over the national capital during the day, but rains kept the residents waiting until after 8 pm.
(With inputs from agencies)
