Delhi Weather: Several Flights Delayed At IGI Airport Thick Fog Grapples National Capital

ANI

Several flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi since flight operations were affected as a layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Monday.



The Delhi Airport issued an advisory for passengers saying that flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected.



"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the advisory shared on 'X' read.



CAT III or Category III is an instrument landing system (ILS) that helps aircraft land in low-visibility situations.



"Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport said in another advisory.

IMD Reports Limited Dense Fog Except in Punjab and West Rajasthan



Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that no major dense fog conditions were recorded in the country except in Punjab and West Rajasthan.



"Available data shows no major dense fog conditions over any parts of the country except dense to very dense fog over Punjab and West Rajasthan at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 05.02.2024," the IMD said in a post on 'X'.

Amritsar which recorded zero visibility in the early hours of Monday, reported 100 m visibility at 5:30 am.



"In Punjab, Amritsar reported 0m visibility in very dense fog during 00 hrs IST to 0500 hrs IST of today. Currently Amritsar is reporting 100 m visibility at 0530 hrs IST. In West Rajasthan Ganganagar and Jaisalmer reported 25m and 200m visibilities respectively," the IMD said.

Earlier on Sunday, a steady and persistent drizzle, combined with a thin layer of fog that enveloped the national capital, threw flight operations haywire at Delhi airport, with several passengers left high and dry.



According to the chief public relations officer (CPRO), Northern Railways, a total of 17 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country were delayed due to foggy and misty conditions on Sunday.