Delhi Water Crisis: Long Queues Seen At Tankers In Many Areas Across National Capital; Visuals Surface

New Delhi: As Delhi is grappling with a severe water crisis, residents in various areas across the national capital were seen in long queues on Thursday to fetch water from tankers.

Morning visuals showed people from Okhla Industrial Area Phase 2 holding onto cans and buckets and crowding around water tankers.

Amid soaring temperatures, these scenes have become a daily occurrence in many areas of the national capital since the start of the summer season this year.

#WATCH | Delhi: Water is supplied via tanker in the Okhla Industrial Area Phase 2 amid the water crisis in the National Capital

A Resident Of Okhla Describes Her Plight

A resident Malti Devi from Okhla described her plight and said, "We face a lot of problems related to water. Youngsters have difficulty in going to work. No one has come to meet us. Water tanker comes but there are fights amongst each other... Only the one who gets the pipe fills water for themselves."

Another resident, Bhati, said that they are facing a lot of problems hoping that the government will do something.

"As soon as the tanker comes, it is so crowded, most of us don't get water at all. We hope the government does something. We are facing a lot of problems," he said.

War Of Words Between BJP & AAP Over Water Crisis In National Capital

Meanwhile, amid a political tug-of-war between the BJP and the AAP over the water crisis in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party Minister Atishi said on Wednesday that if Delhi does not get its "rightful" share of water by June 21, she will be forced to do a 'Satyagraha'.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa says, "The Delhi water crisis has been created by the AAP. They kept on taking money from tanker mafias... AAP cannot tame the tanker mafia because they have taken crores of rupees from them. Tanker mafias are now exploiting and…

"Today I have written a letter to the Prime Minister saying that 28 lakh people in Delhi are not getting water. I have requested that he should help provide water as soon as possible...If the people of Delhi do not get their rightful share of water by the 21st, then I will be forced to do a Satyagraha," Atishi said in a press conference.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi says, "Today I have written a letter to the Prime Minister saying that 28 lakh people in Delhi are not getting water. I have requested that he should help provide water as soon as possible...If the people of Delhi do not get their rightful…

"Due to the scorching heat, the water problem in Delhi has also increased. Today, Delhiites need more water. The total supply of water in Delhi is 1050 MGD, out of which 613 MGD water comes from Haryana but Haryana is not giving the full share of water to Delhi," she alleged further.

The Delhi Minister also claimed that due to the shortage of water released from the Haryana side, 28 lakh people are getting less water in Delhi.

"Haryana gave only 513 MGD of water to Delhi yesterday. Due to this, Delhi is short of 100 MGD of water today. Due to this, about 28 lakh people are getting less water. The people of Delhi are troubled. We have made all efforts to solve this problem. We have spoken to the Chief Minister of Haryana, but the BJP government of Haryana is not giving Delhi its share of water," Atishi said.