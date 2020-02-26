Delhi violence: Police disperse protestors gathered outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday dispersed the crowd of people, who had gathered outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday demanding action against perpetrators of Delhi violence and seeking restoration of peace.

Police personnel were seen dispersing protestors who gathered outside Kejriwal's residence on Tuesday midnight.

Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had organised a demonstration outside Kejriwal's residence. They all gheraoed Kejriwal's residence.