Delhi Violence: On the day of Donald Trump's visit, schools in North East Delhi to stay shut

Amid violent clashes, all government and private schools in violence-affected North East Delhi will be closed on Tuesday.
The announcement was made yesterday evening by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. "There will be no internal examinations in violence- affected North East district and all private and government schools will be closed. Have spoken to HRD minister requesting him to postpone the board exams in the district," Sisodia tweeted.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday clarified that there are no centres in North-East Delhi for tomorrow's class 12th board examination. Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has confirmed that there is no change in the schedule. "Exams tomorrow only in western Delhi at 18 centres. No change in CBSE exams scheduled for tomorrow as there are no centres in rest of Delhi", CBSE tweeted.
A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.
Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge as clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA groups at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Security personnel conducted flag marches and prohibitory orders were clamped to bring the situation under control. However, sporadic clashes continued late into the night in Maujpur and other areas.
Five Delhi Metro stations in the North East district where violence broke out on Monday to remain closed on Tuesday. Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar stations on the Pink Line Metro will remain closed and trains are being terminated at Welcome Metro Station.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)