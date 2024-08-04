 Delhi: UPSC Aspirant From Maharashtra Dies By Suicide; Cites Depression & Pressure In Note
HomeIndiaDelhi: UPSC Aspirant From Maharashtra Dies By Suicide; Cites Depression & Pressure In Note

In her note, she detailed her frustrations over not clearing the civil services exams despite multiple attempts and expressed her struggles with depression.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai: A Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant from Maharashtra preparing for the civil service examination in New Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar died by suicide, allegedly due to depression and inability to handle pressure, police said on Saturday.

About The Incident

Anjali took the drastic step on July 21. In her note, she detailed her frustrations over not clearing the civil services exams despite multiple attempts and expressed her struggles with depression. She reportedly mentioned facing difficulties in managing the high rent for her accommodation.

“I am sorry Mummy Papa. I am really fed up with life now, and there are just problems and issues with no peace. I need peace. I tried every possible way to get rid of this so-called depression, but I can’t overcome it,” she wrote.

She further expressed, “My only dream was UPSC in first attempt from then only. I am being so unstable all knows it.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

