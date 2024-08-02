 Maharashtra: MBBS Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide Over Attendance Issue, Jumps From Dean's Office
HomeCrime-newsMaharashtra: MBBS Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide Over Attendance Issue, Jumps From Dean's Office

Maharashtra: MBBS Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide Over Attendance Issue, Jumps From Dean's Office

She reportedly took this step over some issues with her college attendance. The police are currently investigating the case.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, August 02, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
File

Nagpur: In a heartbreaking incident, a Maharashtra student allegedly died by suicide on Thursday (August 1) afternoon. The student was identified to be a second-year MBBS student. She was pursuing her education at a private medical college in Wardha district. The police are currently conducting an investigation on the case.

What Happened?

According to PTI, the deceased student allegedly jumped from the dean's office on Thursday. She reportedly took this step over some issues with her college attendance. The college where the student was pursuing education has been identified as Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, affiliated with the Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, at Sawangi.

Reportedly, the deceased student was in her early 20s. She originally hailed from Nagpur in Maharashtra, a police official from the Swarangi police station told PTI. She jumped from the 4th floor of the college dean's office on Thursday. The student succumbed to sever head injuries.

Police Investigation

The police official further revealed based on their investigation so far, is that the student was facing several issues with her college attendance and due to this she was allegedly not allowed to appear for some of her exams by the college authorities, reported PTI.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and the investigation is currently underway. More details on this incident are awaited as the case and investigation progresses.

