Delhi: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya & State President Bhupendra Chaudhary Meet JP Nadda Amid Internal Strife

Lucknow: In a late-night development, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary held separate meetings with BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi.

These meetings have ignited speculation about potential political changes in Uttar Pradesh. Since the Lok Sabha election results, internal strife has erupted within the Uttar Pradesh BJP. There is significant tension between the state government and the party organization. Amidst this scenario, the party's state working committee met on Sunday, which was expected to convey a message of unity. However, the outcome was quite the opposite, leaving party workers more confused.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के सभी कार्यकर्ता पूरी ताकत से लगेंगे और पार्टी को सुदृढ़ बनाते हुए आगे बढ़ेंगे।



इसी लोकसभा चुनाव में हम केंद्र में विजयी होने के साथ उड़ीसा में प्रचंड जीत प्राप्त किए हैं। अरुणाचल प्रदेश में हम लगातार तीसरी बार विजयी हुए हैं। आंध्र प्रदेश में एनडीए की सरकार… pic.twitter.com/muviuGju0f — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 14, 2024

It appears that the conflict between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has resurfaced. Although this tension is not new, both leaders are now openly taking jabs at each other.

Possible Changes

It is in this backdrop that both Maurya and Chaudhary met with Nadda. It is speculated that Maurya might be given a significant role within the organization, potentially as the state president of the UP BJP, a position he previously held in 2017.

Dalit Voters Shift

In the Lok Sabha election, a significant portion of the backward and Dalit voters shifted their allegiance from the BJP to the INDIA Alliance. Consequently, the party is likely to give substantial responsibilities to leaders from these communities. The current UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary belongs to the Jat community and the party has already allied with the RLD to secure Jat votes.

Before Maurya and Chaudhary's visit to Delhi, a crucial BJP executive committee meeting was held in Lucknow on Sunday, attended by Nadda. Nadda praised the Yogi government's efforts and motivated BJP workers to strengthen the party. CM Yogi, in Nadda’s presence, urged party leaders to remain confident despite the election setbacks and to promote the government's work on social media and address public issues directly.